Eva Longoria Debuts Baby Bump

Eva Longoria made her first pregnant public appearance on Friday at a high-end mall in Miami, Florida. The actress was reportedly out for a bit of last minute Christmas shopping.

Longoria’s pregnancy was reported just this week by The Blast, who obtained the first photo of her yesterday as well. Sources say the actress is already a few months along, and kept the good news under wraps as long as she could.

This will be Longoria’s first child with husband Jose Baston, though he has three other kids from a previous marriage. Sources close to the couple told reporters that the pregnancy was a total surprise to Longoria and Baston, but a welcome one.

The 42-year-old actress reportedly even stalled filming on an upcoming film project to allow for the pregnancy.

There have been rumors in the past that Longoria was pregnant, but none ever came to fruition. This time, it seems to be true, though Longoria and Baston haven’t publicly commented just yet.

Friends of the Desperate Housewives alum say she’s focusing all her attention on the upcoming baby — putting her career and other pursuits on hold temporarily.

The actress had a busy year. In addition to appearing in two TV series — Empire and Decline and Fall, she’s credited on four upcoming projects that are currently in post-production.