Eva Green Was Hospitalized After Suffering Accident While Filming Major Netflix Show

Eva Green is recovering after being injured while filming Season 3 of Netflix’s Wednesday.

The actress sustained a leg injury during production in Ireland, where filming on the hit series is currently underway. PEOPLE confirmed that Green was taken to a hospital for treatment after the on-set incident.

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According to the outlet, Green did not break any bones and is recovering well. The studio also confirmed that she was injured during production but did not provide additional details about how the incident occurred.

Green is joining the third season as Ophelia Frump, the long-missing sister of Morticia Addams, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones, and the aunt of Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams.

Netflix announced Green’s casting in November 2025, marking another collaboration between the actress and executive producer and director Tim Burton. Green previously starred in Burton’s films Dark Shadows, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, and Dumbo.

At the time of the casting announcement, series creators and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar praised Green as the ideal choice for the role.

“Eva Green has always brought an exhilarating, singular presence to the screen — elegant, haunting, and beautifully unpredictable,” they told Tudum. “Those qualities make her the perfect choice for Aunt Ophelia. We’re excited to see how she transforms the role and expands Wednesday’s world.”

Green also shared her excitement about joining the Addams Family universe.

“I’m thrilled to join the woefully twisted world of Wednesday as Aunt Ophelia,” she told Tudum. “This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world, I can’t wait to bring my own touch of cuckoo-ness to the Addams family.”

While little has been revealed about Ophelia’s storyline, the character has long been part of Addams Family lore and has frequently been referenced by Wednesday and her younger brother, Pugsley, throughout the series.

Green has previously spoken about what draws her to Burton’s work and the unconventional characters he creates.

“In a Tim Burton movie, you know it’s going to be something unusual, or a bit mad. Something ‘other,’” she told Marie Claire. “The characters are many-layered. I’ve never played a character that is just beautiful, but sometimes you can read scripts that sound so shallow, like women are objects. I’ve never done something like that, though.”

Production on Wednesday Season 3 is expected to continue as Green recovers from her injury. Neither Netflix nor the actress has indicated that the incident will affect the show’s filming schedule.