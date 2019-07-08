‘Euphoria’ Star Zendaya Reacts to Cameron Boyce’s Passing With Heartfelt Message

Zendaya and Cameron Boyce might have rarely appeared on a Disney Channel show together, but the Euphoria star still paid tribute to Boyce, who died suddenly Sunday. The 20-year-old Boyce died due to an “ongoing medical condition” that caused a seizure in his sleep. His family said he was being treated for the condition, which they did not give the details of.

On Sunday morning, Zendaya retweeted a photo of Boyce posted by Collider. “Absolutely heartbreaking, my heart goes out to his friends and family,” the 22-year-old actress wrote. She added a heart emoji at the end.

Many of Zendaya’s followers also shared their sadness in responses to the Spider-Man: Far From Home actress’ tweet.

“[Rest in peace] Cameron. I grew up watching him and it’s sad seeing him go,” one fan tweeted.

“[I don’t know] why it just hurts. I mean sure i didnt know him personally but growing up with him watching on tv,” another wrote.

“His death was so sudden and it’s a reminder that we must always cherish every moment we have with the people we care about,” another tweeted.

Although Boyce and Zendaya gained fame through their Disney Channel work, they never starred on the same series. In 2011, before Boyce was cast as Luke Ross in Jessie, he made a brief cameo in a 2011 episode of Shake It Up!, the series that made Zendaya a star. Zendaya also played the title role in K.C. Undercover and can be seen on HBO in the controversial teen drama Euphoria.

As for Boyce, his road to Disney Channel stardom began on the Debby Ryan-starring series Jessie as one of the Ross children. He also starred as Carlos, the son of Cruela de Vil, in the Descendants movies and starred in Disney XD’s Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything. His first posthumous appearance will be in Descendants 3, which airs on the Disney Channel on Aug. 2.

Boyce’s family said the actor died “in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.” The family later asked for privacy, noting his “spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

“The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of [Cameron Boyce], who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die,” Disney CEO Bob Iger tweeted. “Our prayers go out to his family and his friends.”

The Walt Disney Company also issued a separate statement, calling Boyce “an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend.”

