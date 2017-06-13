Erin Andrews Reveals Details About Wanting ‘To Have Kids’

Erin Andrews is opening up about wanting to have children and how her cancer diagnosis will impact that possibility.

The Dancing With The Stars host gave a candid interview with Health magazine in which she spoke out about freezing her eggs prior to being diagnosed with cervical cancer back in 2016.

Now that she has managed to get past her cancer scare, Andrews is using the eggs for IVF treatments. The 39-year-old beauty, who is engaged to former hockey player Jarret Stoll, said they are hoping to have a child, but there are many unknowns at the moment.

"It definitely took a serious turn for us," Andrews said. "I'm not young, we don't know when we're going to have a baby, we don't know if [the cancer] is going to come back."

She continued by saying: "I want to continue doing more, but it's going to be shaped toward how I want to have this family and how I do want to have kids. I think it's possible that I'll be able to have a kid and be able to do this for a living. We're just gonna have to figure out how."

Even though Erin Andrews might not have it all figured it out in regards to how she would juggle a busy schedule while raising a child, she says that knows her fiancé will be supportive.

"I'm really lucky, because I've had all his support through it," she said. "We don't know what the future entails. We actually had to push this photo shoot because I was in the middle of [the IVF] cycle. I'm doing all these [IVF] shots and in these bathing suits, and I was like, 'Yay, look at my pin marks!'"

Erin also explained why she kept the cancer diagnosis secret from everyone.

"Working with a bunch of men, I didn't wanna be like, 'Sooo, they think I have cervical cancer,' and they'd be like, 'Where's your cervix?'" she said.

The FOX sideline reporter continued by saying: "But I'd also come off this huge trial that was kind of the focus of the summer, and I don't want to be the girl that always has the problems at the table - 'And now I have cancer!'"

The trial that Andrews was referring to was when a stalker named Michael David Barrett filmed her in her Nashville Marriott hotel.