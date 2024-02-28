'Entourage' and 'Sex and the City' Actor Eddie Driscoll Dead at 60

The actor, who got his start in TV shows and movies alongside Burt Reynolds, was also known for his work in 'Mad Men' and 'This Is Us.'

Veteran character actor Eddie Driscoll, best known for his roles in shows like Sex and the City, Entourage, and Mad Men, has died. The actor passed away in Los Angeles on Dec. 15 after suffering a saddle pulmonary embolism following a months-long battle with stomach cancer, his life-long friend and fellow actor Jimmy Palumbo confirmed to PEOPLE. Driscoll was 60.

"He could do it all – sing, dance, act, comedy. He worked all the time. He was always booking work. Everyone that worked with him loved him," Palumbo said, adding of the actor's cancer battle, "It got tough there at the end, but he was a trooper. He hung on as long as he could."

Eddie Driscoll, Actor on ‘The Last Ship,’ Dies at 60 https://t.co/SSTjJCk5q0 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 26, 2024

Born in New York in September 1963, Driscoll attended Lenape Valley Regional High School in Stanhope, New Jersey. After graduating in 1981, he went on to study acting at the University of Miami and took part in an apprenticeship program at the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film & Theatre in North Palm Beach, Florida. While there, he studied with Charles Nelson Reilly, Carol Burnett, Dom DeLuise, and Reynolds himself, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He would later begin his career with a series of TV and movie appearances alongside Reynolds, including the films Physical Evidence (1989) and Breaking In (1989), and the TV shows B.L. Stryker (1990) and Evening Shade (1990-93).

Throughout his decades-long career, Driscoll became best known for his numerous TV appearances. Along with starring as Eddie Diamond, Deep Throat, and various background characters on Days of Our Lives between 2005 and 2014, the actor starred as a lead detective in Entourage Season 8, "Fendi Man" in Sex and the City Season 3, and Meehan in Mad Men Season 7. He also had a recurring role as East Coast leader Randall Croft in 2016 on the TNT sci-fi series The Last Ship, starred as the loan shark Angelo "Gyp" DeCarlo in a West Coast touring company of Jersey Boys, and appeared in other hit shows including The King of Queens, CSI: Miami, and Desperate Housewives. His film credits include Lansky (1999), Boat Trip (2002), Pavement (2002), Cellular (2004), and Blast (2004).

According to THR, Driscoll was a host at the now-closed karaoke bar Dimples in Burbank for more than 20 years before his time at Fox Fire Room, where his celebration of life was held in January. Driscoll is survived by his brother, Danny.