Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Reveals Autumn Look, and Fans Are Loving Her Style

Hailie Jade Mathers is making her Instagram followers fall for her thanks to her perfect fall style! The 23-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem (also known as Marshall Mathers) took to Instagram Tuesday, Oct. 15 to share a photo of herself prepared for the cooler weather. In the image, Mathers is clad in a red utility shirt, which she paired with a black hat as she posed in a Michigan apple orchard. The fall-toned photo drew plenty of comments, some even asking for a little style advice.

“Where’d you get that jacket?” one person asked. “That color is gorgeous.”

“Serious fall outfit there! All you need is a warm coffee in your hand,” a second added.

“You are amazing,” another fan commented before requesting that Mathers share a few tips on how to achieve her effortless look. “Could you post some make up tutorials? And more workout routines? Thanks love!”

“Aww so pretty!! so excited to see more fall fits from you! where is the hat from??” another asked, many more also inquiring about the whereabouts of the hat.

“Stunning girl xoxoxo love you,” a fifth wrote. “You definitely have the style on fleek!”

“Nice picture Hallie! Is Fall your favorite season??” one asked.

As the temperatures continue to drop, Mathers hasn’t shied away from sharing her love of the season with her massive 1.7 million-person following. Just one day after showing off her perfect fall style, she again took to the social media platform to share her perfect day at a Michigan farm.

“don’t mind me- just enjoying my hot apple cider & the beautiful michigan fall foliage!!” she captioned the photo, showing her posing alongside a fence, fall foliage in the background. “i want to know where you are from! are you experiencing fall right now too?!”

The post drew hundreds of comments and thousands of likes, a good sign for Mathers, who previously expressed her desire to become an influencer following her graduation from Michigan State University.

“I’m not sure yet, it’s kind of up in the air, still,” Mathers told Daily Mail in June of 2018 of her post-college plans. “People have been reaching out through [Instagram], as I don’t have any [management]. Not so much [by] magazines, but companies who work with them.”