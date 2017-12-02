Eminem Sent Elton John a NSFW Present for the Singer’s Civil Partnership

In honor of Sir Elton John’s civil partnership with his husband David Furnish, rapper Eminem sent the pair a very NSFW gift.

Eminem, who has been back in headlines for his defiant a capella rap about the president first airing on the BET Hip Hop Awards, still manages to have a crude sense of humor.

On The Graham Norton Show this week, P!nk talked about Eminem‘s feature on her new album, saying how she was a die-hard fan and was pleased he agreed to help her “get her rap Grammy.”

When the subject of Eminem came up, Stephen Fry quickly asked John about his association with the artist back in the early 2000’s.

“He was accused of being homophobic by so many people, because of his lyrics, which I thought was nonsense,” John recalled. “I came out in support of the fact that he isn’t. I appeared on the Grammys with him doing Stan instead of Dido — I did the Dido part, I was the one who took the ‘L’ out of Dido,” he joked. “We’ve been amazing friends ever since.”

For Norton, the memories called to mind a gift that he knew Eminem had sent to John and his Furnish. “Am I allowed to say what’s in your house?” he asked.

“Oh yes! For my marriage, when David and I did our civil partnership,” John said. “I got this package from Eminem — shows you how homophobic he is — we have two diamond encrusted c— rings, on velvet cushions.” The audience laughed along with John, who said “I have to say, they have remained unused.”