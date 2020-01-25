Eminem’s Dolly Parton Meme Challenge Photo Lights up Social Media

Eminem fans couldn’t handle the rapper’s latest social media post after he shared his own spin on Dolly Parton‘s meme challenge. The 47-year-old shared a meme in the now-familiar format that’s been making its way across the internet over the past few days, showcasing the differences in social media platforms.

While most of the posts of that nature include LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder, Eminem substituted out the online dating app in favor of Grindr, a different dating app made for the LGBTQ community. In that Grindr photo, he poses nude while holding a firecracker in between his legs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Did I do this right?” he captioned the post. His followers responded with gusto, with many laughing along with the rapper.

“Yes,” wrote YouTuber Myth.

“EMINEM HAS DISCOVERED MEMES,” another excited fan wrote.

“We stan,” someone else wrote.

“Bro who let Marshall have his phone again,” one person said.

Still others were bothered by his Grindr reference, calling him out for using homophobic lyrics in his songs.

“aren’t u likevery homophobic,” one Twitter user wrote.

“You call people f—ts. Delete this,” someone else said.

Eminem is just the latest celebrity to take part in the meme, which was kicked off by Parton earlier this week. “Get you a woman who can do it all,” she captioned the post. It’s likely that the meme format was born before Parton shared it, but it gained momentum after she shared it so it has been dubbed the “Dolly Parton meme challenge.”

Get you a woman who can do it all 😉 pic.twitter.com/sG4OHpVgxM — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 21, 2020

Other stars who have joined the meme challenge are Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Naomi Campbell and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Even the hosts of The View and Live With Kelly and Ryan took part. On Live With Kelly and Ryan, co-host Ryan Seacrest made fun of Kelly Ripa’s obsession with sharing new photos of husband Mark Consuelos that he just included photos of the actor to represent her on Instagram and Tinder.