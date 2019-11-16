Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Reveals Adorable Snaps of Her Dogs Playing in the Snow

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers is always doing something to grab the attention of her fans on social media. But sometimes, she takes a backseat to some of the other, furrier parts of her life, namely her two adorable puppies. Mathers has posed with her puppies before, showing her ability to get them to sit for the perfect selfie. But this time there is little control outside of a leash as both seem very excited for the first snow of the year. In the video posted to her Instagram Story earlier in the week, Mather notes that Wolf was the more excited of the dogs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stan on Nov 15, 2019 at 5:26am PST

You can hear her try to calm the pup in the short clip while it twists and zooms around the snowy yard.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It is only the latest glimpse into Mathers’ life, which she shares through photos all across her Instagram page. Over the years she has become quite the influencer on the platform, possibly even leaving her father’s shadow just a bit.

But her puppies have become quite the star on her feed and clearly, Mathers knows it. She recently celebrated Wolf joining her “family” in a post from August, including a series of pictures showcasing the adorable pup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Aug 15, 2019 at 5:20pm PDT

“Wolf joined the family right around this time last year so in honor of that here’s the cutest [throwback Thursday] ever!! honestly some of these u may have seen before but they are cute enough to watch over and over again in my opinion,” Mathers captioned the photo set. “These make me REALLY miss when he was smaller than Lottie- now he’s like twice her size.”

You can see this in the video as the dog zooms around the snow. It’s far from the little puppy in the first photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Feb 26, 2019 at 12:26pm PST

Her other dog, Lottie, has gotten some love two, with another post delivering some answers to some burning fan questions about the dogs.

“I got a lot of questions about who this pup is, what breed, name, etc. So to answer: This is Lottie, my two-year-old Shiba Inu pup!” Mathers wrote. “[Shiba] inus are super intelligent, stubborn, beautiful dogs. They have both been a handful to raise on my own, but so worth the work to train (& still working on training everyday)! Lottie is about 13 pounds and Wolf (who isnt even half her age) is more than double her size! Fun fact: I originally decided on the breed because I heard they were good dogs to have in an apartment (they don’t bark often) Clearly I fell in love.”