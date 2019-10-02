Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Gets Tons of Reactions After Posting ‘Golden Hour’ Photo

Looks like Eminem‘s daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, could have a future as a beauty blogger after her makeup look stunned followers on Instagram, where she declared her dedication to catching the perfect lighting. The 23-year-old looked like peach perfection in her trendy monochrome pink eyeshadow and matching lip color, pairing the look with bold brows and a subtle contour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Sep 30, 2019 at 4:39pm PDT

“i tried harder than i’d like to admit to get a “golden hour” photo today…” she captioned the look showing off her face for the day, which paired with a neon green one-shouldered top and numerous silver chains.

“Your makeup is so cool!!” one follower wrote in the comments, as another added alongside a heart-eyed emoji, “Your makeup!!”

Some followers asked for instructions on copying her style, with one writing, “Girl will you be open on doing video tutorials on make up? I’m into this look!”

Others were already predicting her success on beauty YouTube, writing, “Her [YouTube] channel will boom overnight!”

While it’s not clear if Scott is actually planning on taking her skills with a makeup brush to a professional place, she did tell The Daily Mail in a rare interview in June 2018 that she was considering a future as an influencer following her graduation from Michigan State University.

“People have been reaching out through [Instagram], as I don’t have any [management],” she said of offers to model coming her way, adding that after growing up relatively in the spotlight, she’s not sure if she wants to pursue that life for herself as an adult.

Scott’s father, real name Marshall Mathers, has apologized in the past for putting his daughter’s life in the public eye, especially when it comes to his drama with her mother, high school sweetheart Kim. In his song “Castle,” Eminem raps, “I’ve said your name but always tried to hide your face. This game is crazy, I wanted to claim my love for you, but dang I never knew it’d be like this, if I did I wouldn’t have done it.”

“You ain’t asked for none of this s—, now you’re being punished?” he adds. “Things that should’ve been private with me and your mother is public. I can’t stomach, they can take this fame back, I don’t want it.”

