Elvis Presley's Ex-Wife Priscilla Presley Defends Singer Against Past Racism Allegations

If it's one thing Priscilla Presley is going to do when it comes to her ex-husband Elvis, she's going to preserve his image and legacy. Despite the King of Rock N' Roll being beloved by fans worldwide, some insiders have accused him of being a racist and stealing Black artists music. Amid a new biopic about Elvis from Baz Luhrmann, Priscilla has come out to dispute the racist claims. While speaking with Piers Morgan on his show Piers Morgan Uncensored on July 19, Priscilla shared her thoughts about Luhrmann's new biopic Elvis. When asked if her Elvis would be a victim of the cancel culture today, Priscilla shot down claims that he was a racist. "He's never been a racist. Elvis had friends, Black friends, friends from all over," the 77-year-old said. "He loved their music. He loved their style. He loved being around, you know, Black musicians."

She also spoke about Elvis' association with certain Black artists who were also successful when he was alive. "I mean, Fats Domino, when he was in Vegas, he was in the lounge playing, and he would always, we would always, go and hang out with him," she explained. "Sammy Davis Jr [did] the same thing; he would always come into the dressing room. He loved, loved being around blacks and being around anyone actually."

Elvis and Priscilla had a Hollywood love story that'll be forever remembered in history. He courted her for eight years, first meeting her when she was just 14 years old during his stint in the Army while serving in Germany. They began dating and remained in touch after he returned home to America, with Priscilla visiting Elvis in the states. She moved permanently to the U.S. in 1963 under strict conditions from her parents that Elvis marry her.

They got hitched in Las Vegas on May 1, 1967, when Priscilla was 21 years old. Elvis was 37. They welcomed their only child, Lisa Marie, the following year. Priscilla promises that they never fully consummate their union until their wedding night.

Marital bliss didn't last long. In her 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me, she alleged that he became disinterested in her when she became pregnant. As a result, she began an affair with a karate instructor, Mike Stone, for comfort. They separated in 1972, with their divorce becoming final a year later.