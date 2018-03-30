Elton John Still Waiting on Royal Wedding Invitation

Elton John is a close friend of the British royal family, but the legendary singer said he has not yet received his invitation to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding.

“We haven’t had an invitation yet,” the 71-year-old singer told BBC2 Radio.

However, if he and husband David Furnish are not invited, John said they could easily crash the party. They will be within “rolling distance” of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Markle and Harry will be married on May 19.

John was close to the late Princess Diana and famously performed at her funeral in 1997. He also performed at Kate Middleton and Prince William’s wedding in 2011, notes Page Six.

John jokingly said he would be right on stage with the best of British music if asked to perform for Harry’s wedding. “And Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar,” he joked. “I mean the Spice Girls, no one’s going to beat them off the stage, are they? They’re just huge.”

John and the Spice Girls’ fans will be disappointed though, since a source told Page Six they do not plan on performing, even though they are going to the wedding.

Harry and Markle did open the wedding to the public, so John and Furnich could still go, even without an invitation.

The “Rocket Man” singer is set to have a big 2018, as he prepares for his international “farewell” tour. On April 10, CBS will air Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A Grammy Salute, which features Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert and John Legend performing John’s hits.

John is also releasing two tribute albums on April 6. The first is “Revamp,” which features pop stars like Sheeran, Coldplay, Mary J. Blige, The Killers and Gaga performing songs written by John and Bernie Taupin. The second, “Restoration,” features their songs performed by country music stars Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson and more.

“It’s always a huge compliment when an artist loves your song enough to take the time and effort to rework it,” John said in a statement earlier this month. “As songwriters, Bernie and myself are thrilled when singers we admire and respect as much as those on Revamp & Restoration choose to add their own unique twist in the process. It means that our music is still relevant and ultimately that our songs continue to reach new audiences. We’re humbled and thank them all for their generosity.”