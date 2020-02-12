Elton John’s Husband David Furnish Reacts to His Oscar Win for ‘Rocketman’ Song

Elton John and David Furnish tied the knot back in 2014 on what was certainly a big day in their life. They shared another major milestone on Sunday at the Academy Awards when John took home the Oscar for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” which was the end title song in his biopic, Rocketman. It was his first win at the awards show in 25 years after he won for “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” from The Lion King.

Furnish was overwhelmed with emotion after seeing his partner take home the long-awaited honor. He shared an emotional message on Instagram on Monday.

“It has been the most extraordinary journey making @rocketmanmovie, and culminating in an Oscar victory is overwhelmingly surreal,” he wrote.

“The reality is that it takes an army of people to produce and platform a successful, award-winning film. And I am forever grateful to EVERYONE who created Rocketman and helped our film take flight and soar into the cinematic cosmos.”

It was at the end of his lengthy post that he took a minute to give a special shout out to his husband.

“Finally, I want to pay tribute to my extraordinary and inimitable husband for having the courage to live his life so bravely and honestly – and for believing in all of us to enshrine his story in celluloid fantasy,” he wrapped up the caption.

During his acceptance speech, John gave a shout out to Furnish, saying, “David, I love you so much,” before calling out their children.

Furnish wasn’t the only one to give a special post towards John after his win on Sunday. Former soccer star, David Beckham, was thrilled to see one of his longtime friends take home the honor.

“Waking up to this news this morning made me emotional and so proud as I know the work that has gone into this and it proves that if you work hard enough great things happen,” Beckham wrote in the caption. “Congratulations we love you both.”

The two have been friends for 25 years and their families took time in 2019 to go vacationing on a yacht south of France in August. Beckham shared a photo during the trip in which he thanked John for his friendship of then-24 years, adding that “we laugh like it’s day one.”