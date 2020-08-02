Stimulus Checks: Elon Musk Says Another Relief Package Is Not in Americans' 'Best Interests'
Elon Musk is throwing his opinion into the mix when it comes to the U.S. government's economic relief plans. Congress has been in the thick of debating a widespread stimulus measure meant to relieve the financial stress the coronavirus pandemic has caused. All widely considered relief measures include $1,200 stimulus payments to Americans. Additionally, all kinds of other businesses and special interests receive funds, as well. This last bit is what makes Musk, who is the CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX, against the relief packages altogether.
In a series of tweets posted on July 24, the 49-year-old entrepreneur said he believes this kind of legislation "is not in the best interests of the people." While that might have rubbed people in need the wrong way, Musk soon clarified that he instead thinks the government should have just kept the relief in the form of direct payments to Americans. He even went as far as saying that he is for a universal basic income, meaning that each citizen would regularly receive funds regardless of economic status. Scroll through to read some of Musk's thoughts on the matter.
Another government stimulus package is not in the best interests of the people imo— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2020
These are jammed to gills with special interests earmarks. If we do a stimulus at all, it should just be direct payments to consumers.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2020
As a reminder, I’m in *favor* of universal basic income— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2020
Goal of government should be to maximize the happiness of the people. Giving each person money allows them to decide what meets their needs, rather than the blunt tool of legislation, which creates self-serving special interests.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2020
Something like that. If politicians could legislate wealth, everyone would be a trillionaire.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2020
Yeah, would have been way better just to send everyone $6k— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2020
I bet no one on 🌹 Twitter even *has* a guillotine! Poseurs …— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2020