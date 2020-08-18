Ellen DeGeneres' Tweet About Making Employee 'Cry Like a Baby' Hasn't Aged Well

Ellen DeGeneres has found herself at the center of controversy recently, as former and current employees have alleged that there is a toxic workplace environment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Some individuals have alleged that DeGeneres engaged in inappropriate behavior on the set, as one audience member recently claimed that the host "snapped" out of her "kind" character during commercial breaks. In light of these allegations, one of DeGeneres' tweets from 2009 has since gone viral, as she wrote that she caused one of her employees to "cry like a baby" on the set of her show. Twitter users have weighed in on the tweet, noting that the message is an ironic one to look back on now given the current state of the scandal surrounding DeGeneres and her talk show.

In June of 2009, DeGeneres wrote on Twitter that she made one of her employees cry. She added that the action "felt good." According to the Daily Mail, DeGeneres' tweet was actually made in jest, as she surprised her employee Jeannie Klisiewicz with a cruise. But, Twitter users didn't waste any time in engaging with the tweet more than a decade later. As of right now, the tweet has garnered over 13,000 likes and over 13,000 retweets and comments. Those numbers have continued to rise as the tweet has gone viral in light of the recent allegations against The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

I made one of my employees cry like a baby on today’s show. Honestly, it felt good. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 5, 2009

Even though DeGeneres' tweet was tied to a good deed, fans couldn't help but look back on the tweet in a renewed light because of the allegations against the host and her show. And Twitter users didn't hold back their thoughts on the matter.