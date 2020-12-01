Ellen DeGeneres Called out Again on Anniversary of Tense Dakota Johnson Interview
Friday marked the first anniversary of a tense moment that Dakota Johnson and Ellen DeGeneres shared on her talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Since the tense exchange clip went viral, it's no surprise to see that it recently resurfaced on this one-year milestone. Unsurprisingly, the two celebrities' exchange still has plenty of people talking.
In case you missed it, on Nov. 27, 2019, an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show aired with Johnson as one of the guests. During her appearance on the show, the two discussed the actor's recent birthday party, which DeGeneres claimed she was not invited to. Johnson then replied, "Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen. You were invited." The Fifty Shades of Grey star continued to say that the last time she went on the show, DeGeneres gave her a hard time over not inviting her to her birthday party, so she made sure that she wouldn't make the same mistake again. She added that she definitely invited her to her 2019 birthday bash, but that the talk show host didn't come for some reason. DeGeneres doubted Johnson's claims, but the actor said to "ask everybody" about the fact that she did invite her. They then asked one of the show's producers, Jonathan [Norman] (who has since been fired after toxic workplace allegations emerged) and he confirmed that the host was invited, putting an end to the tense segment.
I didn't see the video posted so here it is for those who haven't seen it/want to see Ellen get called out again pic.twitter.com/h0phCHbo7k— 😊🌈 (@when_thesunhits) November 27, 2020
Fans relived the moment all over again in honor of the one-year anniversary of the segment. Check out what Twitter users are saying about the now-iconic exchange.
A National Holiday
happy one year anniversary to "actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen" Nov. 27, 2019 a national holiday in my humble opinion pic.twitter.com/f1D6OUA9Q5— Carrie Wittmer 👻 (@carriesnotscary) November 27, 2020
Everything Has Changed
Literally nothing has been the same since this happened https://t.co/SsABAtqXqB— Milo, nervous artist (@hamburgermilo) November 30, 2020
Start Of The Drama?
The start of the biggest celeb downfall in recent years 🥸 https://t.co/pSgZAExCB2— Rich (@RichardSimps) November 29, 2020
Cultural Reset
it was a cultural reset https://t.co/IubsFS5z5w— Lily Ford (@lilyfordtweets) November 28, 2020
An Icon
The icon we needed https://t.co/ZyuxD5syK7— Joseph Kavanagh (@KavAlJo) November 28, 2020
Only A Year?
ONE YEAR????? ITS ONLY BEEN A YEAR???? https://t.co/Agpb1MUJ1V— ree 🌸🎙📚 (@REECHlE) November 28, 2020
"Ahead Of Her Time"
she really was ahead of her time queen shit https://t.co/7Inw0PvJTt— nadine | KAT DAY (@haIeysbetty) November 27, 2020