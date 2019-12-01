Dakota Johnson’s Interview With Ellen DeGeneres Turned Awkward in a Flash After Birthday Discussion

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is usually the show viewers turn to when they want to see Ellen DeGeneres have a cheery interview with a celebrity. But no one was expecting what happened when Dakota Johnson sat down with the comedian earlier this week. During a discussion of Johnson’s 30th birthday celebration, the 50 Shades of Grey star insisted DeGeneres was invited and the conversation turned awkward very fast.

“How was the party? I wasn’t invited,” DeGeneres told Johnson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Actually, no that’s not the truth Ellen. You were invited,” Johnson told her, as DeGeneres’ studio audience suddenly turned silent. “Last time I was on the show, last year, you gave me a bunch of s— about not inviting you. But I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited.”

“Why wouldn’t I want to be invited to a party?” DeGeneres asked.

“I didn’t even know you liked me,” Johnson said with a laugh to lighten the mood.

DeGeneres said “of course” she likes Johnson and reminded her she has been on the show many times. “Don’t I show ‘like’?”

Johnson laughed before saying, “But I did invite you and you didn’t come.”

DeGeneres was once again puzzled, even asking Johnson if she was sure. DeGeneres then asked her producer, who confirmed was invited. She theorized that it was probably in Malibu, which is “too far for me to go to.”

To take some heat off the situation, DeGeneres said, “I think I was invited… thank you.”

Johnson, whose parents are Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, celebrated her 30th birthday on Oct. 4. On the following day, Saturday, Oct. 5, she hosted a star-studded birthday party in Malibu, with boyfriend Chris Martin. According to E! News, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Sean Penn, Robert Downey Jr., Griffith and Don Johnson were all there.

It was Saturday night the 5th, safe to assume Ellen was probably in Texas already ahead of the Sunday Packers/Cowboys game.https://t.co/9ZdrD4Whuz — Rick Katschke (@hostandguest) November 30, 2019

The possible reason for DeGeneres missing Johnson’s party was because she attended the Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers game in Texas on Sunday, Oct. 6. Her attendance at the game made headlines because she was pictures sitting next to former President George W. Bush. DeGeneres was invited by Charlotte Jones, the daughter of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

DeGeneres later defended sitting next to Bush, who supported anti-LGBTQ measures during his presidency.

“Here’s the thing: I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different and I think that we’ve forgotten that we’re all different,” she told her audience. “For instance, I wish people wouldn’t wear fur. I don’t like it, but I’m friends with people who wear fur and I’m friends with people who are furry, as a matter of fact.”

As for Johnson, she just starred in The Peanut-Butter Falcon, and The Friend with Casey Affleck.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images