Elizabeth Sung, ‘Sopranos’ and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Actress, Dies at 63

Elizabeth Sung, who appeared in The Young and the Restless, The Sopranos and Curb Your Enthusiasm, died on Tuesday. She was 63.

A spokesperson for Sung confirmed her death to TheWrap.

Sung was best known for starring as Luan Volien, who ran a Chinese food restaurant in the fictional Genoa City, on The Young and the Restless from 1994 to 1996. The character was married to Jack Abbott, played by Peter Bergman, until her death.

Sung had over 90 credits, beginning with a 1988 episode of The Equalizer, according to her IMDb page. She also appeared in the films Tango & Cash (1989), Lethal Weapon 4 (1998), Memoirs of a Geisha (2005), The Joy Luck Club (1993) and House Under Siege (2010).

On the small screen, Sung appeared in episodes of CSI, The Sopranos, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Bones, NCIS: Los Angeles, Elementary, Shameless, Mike & Molly, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, House, Crossing Jordan, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, The Night Shift, Flashforward, Passions, ER, Touched by an Angel and Knots Landing.

Sung’s last projects include Meet the Ho’s, Nasa Seals and the short A Conversation, which will be released soon.

Sung was born in Hong Kong and was also fluent in Cantonese and Mandarin. Sung earned a BFA in dance from Julliard and was a member of the Alvin Ailey Dance Company, reports Soaps.com. She also had an MFI in directing from the American Film Institute.

According to Asians on Film, Sung wanted to be a ballet dancer, but an injury forced her to switch gears.

Sung also appeared in stage productions and work with Asian Pacific American artists in Los Angeles. She also supported Humans of VC, an organization that supports Asian American and Pacific Islander artists.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sung was also a supporter of AIDS charities after her older brother died of the disease in 1985.

In 2016, Sung joined the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Scieces as the body sought to diversify its ranks.

Sung is survived by her husband, screenwriter Peter Tulipan.

“SAG-AFTRA is saddened by the loss of soap pioneer, dedicated unionist and #sagaftramember Elizabeth Sung,” SAG-AFTRA said in a statement on Twitter.

“RIP Elizabeth Sung. Your lovliness and talent are unmatched,” actor Carl Weathers wrote.

“I was shocked and sadden ro hear about the passing of Elizabeth Sung. #TheJoyLuckClub sisters/family mourn the loss of this lovely, talented lady. Too soon, too sudden,” actor Ming-Na Wen added. “My heart goes out to Peter, her family & friends. RIP.”

