Elizabeth Olsen Reveals What Sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Have Taught Her About Being Famous

Elizabeth Olsen grew up in a family with two very famous sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

The 28-year-old actress revealed that her big sisters have given her plenty of advice to help her navigate Hollywood over the years. In a new interview with Modern Luxury‘s September issue, the Avengers: Age of Ultron star revealed the best piece of advice her sisters gave her and it has to do with interviews, something the twins rarely do.

“They’re very tight-lipped — notoriously so. I was not caring what I was saying [in interviews] because I’d assumed no one would read it,” Olsen shares. “They’d say, ‘You know, even if you don’t think anyone’s going to read this article, someone might pull the quote later for [something else].’ It’s all part of how you hope someone interprets you, and how they frame who you are and the work you do.”

The Ingrid Goes West actress opened up about her insecurities when it comes to the way people perceive her.

“I still deal with so many anxieties of how I come across. I’ll go home at night, spinning with a guilt complex of, ‘Did I say something stupid to that person who I respect? Do they think I’m a freak?’” she explains. “I don’t want to think like that anymore.”

In addition, Olsen expressed her excitement for turning 30.

“Your 30s sound like the best decade for a woman,” she says. “What’s so beautiful about being older and wiser is you are sitting heavier in your shoes with your feet on the ground. I can’t wait!”

In the past, Olsen has said they she looks up to her twin sisters and wishes she “could do everything the way they do.”

See her magazine cover below.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @UsWeekly