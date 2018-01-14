Elizabeth Hurley Gets Trendy With Sultry String Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley proved once again why she never has to hire models to advertise her own swimwear line. On Friday, the 53-year-old shared another sultry bikini photo on Instagram.

“Trends come and trends go, but nothing beats a string bikini,” Hurley wrote in the caption for a selfie. In the photo, she is wearing an aqua string bikini from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimwear line.

On Sunday, Hurley posted another swimwear photo, this time showing her in a pink one-piece. “No longer the poor relation to the bikini: One pieces are our new best friends,” she wrote, adding the hashtag “Coming Soon.”

The photos were just the latest in a series of sexy clips and photos Hurley has shared on Instagram. She’s racked up over 803,000 followers, many of whom have wondered how she stays so fit.

Last weekend, she posted a video of her dancing on a beach while wearing a pink sting bikini. Hurley also posted another clip last week, showing her twirling in a white dress.

In a 2016 interview with E! News, Hurley said one of the reasons she posts her popular bikini photos is to help promote her business.

“I like women to feel very confident in how they look and to accept that every size can be beautiful,” she told E! News at the time. “But I still think it’s important to be in shape. It doesn’t matter really what size you are, but I think it’s important to stay sort of firm and to do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise. I don’t go to the gym, but I’m quite active.”

Hurley currently stars on E! Network’s The Royals as Queen Helena. The show will be back for its fourth season on March 11, but is returning under a cloud of controversy.

In December, creator and executive producer Mack Schwahn was fired amid sexual harassment allegations. One Tree Hill writer Audrey Wauchope and actress Hilarie Burton accused him of sexual misconduct. The Royals actress Alexandra Park also tweeted that she felt “exposed to his reprehensible behavior.”

Hurley called the accusations against Schwahn a “shocking surprise,” but said it is “”totally unacceptable for anyone to work in a place in which they feel unsafe.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Elizabeth Hurley