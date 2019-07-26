Elizabeth Hurley’s Son Damian Pays Tribute to His Mother’s Iconic Safety Pin Dress With New Look

Elizabeth Hurley‘s son Damian Hurley is following in his mother’s footsteps with a unique tribute to the iconic Versace pin dress his mother wore back in 1994. The 17-year-old Damian wore a black blazer with big gold safety pins in it on Thursday, clearly referencing the dress his mother wore that was only held together by pins.

On July 25, Damian was at a photocall for Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection: The System when he debuted the look, notes Us Weekly. Damian also showed off long brown hair that made it almost impossible to not immediately realize he is Hurley’s son.

In 1994, Hurley wore the original Versace pin dress to the Four Weddings and a Funeral premiere, accompanied by the film’s star, her then-boyfriend Hugh Grant. At the time, it was thought to be too revealing for a film premiere, but Hurley defended it.

“Unlike many other designers, Versace designs clothes to celebrate the female form rather than eliminate it,” she said at the time.

Hurley said the dress was created by the design house as a special favor.

“Because I couldn’t afford to buy one,” she explained. “Hugh’s people told me they didn’t have any evening wear, but there was one item left in their press office. So I tried it on and that was it.”

Hurley, 53, recently wore a similar pin dress for Harper’s Bazaar, in which she looked back on how the dress changed everything for her instantly.

“I was so unprepared for what happened that night,” Hurley told Harper’s in March. “I urgently needed to find a dress to wear for Hugh’s premiere, and in those days I had no idea about fashion.”

“Gianni made that dress for a woman who is sure of herself and who isn’t afraid to break the rules,” Donatella Versace said her late brother. “Liz embodied all of this in an extraordinary way.”

As for Damian, he has been making inroads as a model and recently appeared in the new Pat McGrath campaign. His father is businessman Steve Bing.

Today, Hurley is still pushing the envelope with her famous Instagram bikini photos to highlight her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line of swimsuits. Hurley told Yahoo Lifestyle that Damian has even taken some of them.

“It’s not just a mad ego trip. It’s not just me going nuts on holiday. It’s a business,” Hurley said last year. “If I didn’t have my own bikini line, I probably wouldn’t be posting pictures of myself in a bikini.”

She defended posting those photos at her age, noting that there is nothing wrong with women of any age showing what they have.

“There has been such a big movement in the last few years, which I think is such a positive one. That not everybody has to be 24 and 90 pounds,” she said at the time. “People are feeling much more comfortable with their own body shape, with their own body type, and I think that’s a really great thing. At any age, it’s fantastic.”

Photo credit: Tristar Media/Getty Images