Elizabeth Hurley Shuts Down Justin Theroux Dating Rumors

Elizabeth Hurley and Justin Theroux are just friends, the British actress confirmed this week after dating rumors began.

“They’re definitely not true. We did a job together, and he’s a very nice chap, but they’re definitely not true,” Hurley, 53, told Us Weekly at a New York City event for the Best Cancer Research Foundation on Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hurley said if she was dating anyone, she would keep the news on the down-low for as long as she can.

“I made a vow a few years ago to keep quiet about my private life for a bit because I decided I talk too much about it in the past,” Hurley told the magazine when asked if she was in a relationship. “So I’m not going to answer that, but I will say thank you for asking!”

Rumors that Hurley and Theroux, who split from ex-wife Jennifer Aniston last year, were dating surfaced after they were seen at events in Morocco. They attended the ABB FIA Formula E 2019 Marrakesh E-Prix and ABB FIA Formula E Championship Dinner together, and were at a cocktail party at the Amenjena Resort.

Hurley famously dated Hugh Grant for 13 years before their split in 2000. She was married to Indian textile heir Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011. Hurley is also the mother of Damian Hurley, 17, whom she shares with businessman Steve Bing.

Hurley previously told Red Magazine this year she is happily single, explaining, “I’d rather be happy and single than miserable with someone, that’s for sure.”

Hurley attended the Breast Cancer Research Foundation‘s Hot Pink Party in New York because the issue is close to her heart. Her grandmother died of breast cancer.

“…I think just seeing when a new drug is developed, which has made a serious difference for people’s recovery after the treatment they get, it’s wonderful to be a part of that,” Hurley told Us Weekly of her involvement in the foundation. “And to know that women are not necessarily getting treatment, which wouldn’t necessarily help that type of cancer, because they know so much more about breast cancer now. They know that treatments can be targeted to the specific areas of breast cancer. Whereas 25 years ago everybody got the same treatment. That doesn’t happen anymore.”

Theroux was married to Aniston for two years before they announced their separation.

“The good news is that was probably the most — I’m choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity,” Theroux said of the split in a New York Times interview. “Again, neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other. It’s more like, it’s amicable. It’s boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be.”