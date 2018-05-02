Elizabeth Hurley Is Covered Head to Toe in Chocolate in New ‘Royals’ Snap

‘Royals’ and ‘Austin Powers’ star Elizabeth Hurley has wound up covered fully in chocolate from head to toe, in a new snap from the set of ‘The Royals.’

In the photo shared on her Instagram Stories thread, Hurley can be seen standing is what appears to be a fountain full of liquid chocolate.

She’s wearing a form-fitting dress and is completely covered in the sugary substance.

There’s no indication as to what led to the messy scene, but it seems safe to presume a future episode of the E! series will reveal all.

While this photo does not appear to have been met with any criticisim, the same cannot be said for another photo that Hurley recently snapped on the set of The Royals.

In the controversial photo, Hurley posed with her son while wearing a French maid’s outfit. After it went out, social media users began blasting her for it.

The behind-the-scenes snap features the actress with her son Damien and one of her Royals co-stars, the legendary Joan Collins.

According to the Daily Mail, many people became upset with Hurley, and feel like she should not be posing in “tacky” clothes in front of her son.

“Does he still breastfeed? If not, cover them up. He is your teenage son,” wrote one commenter, while someone else fired off, “I’d be running around looking for eye bleach if my mum was dressed like this.”

Parenting Expert Annette Du Bois spoke with the outlet about how Hurley’s “glamorous, decadent lifestyle” could be harmful to Damien.

“The fact that she has exposed her son to this world from a young age could potentially mean that Liz has ‘normalised’ the action of asking her son to take sexy photos,” Du Bois said, “Other children or parents looking at Liz’s parenting choices will raise eyebrows and may encourage trolling by fellow teens on social media for example who may not have such a candid relationship with their parents.”

She also addressed the idea of Damien being the one that Hurley enlists to take the steamy swimsuit pictures she posts of herself, and cited that as potentially damaging behavior as well.

Whilst she gave permission and welcomed her son taking some pictures of her in a swimsuit and other photos in sultry poses, it may be sending out the wrong message to teenage boys.

“It may confuse other teenage boys to think it is ok to take photos of women in swimsuits and holds up the notion of women being perceived as sex symbols,” Du Bois added. “I would encourage Liz to stick to him taking the less risqué photos of her. If he is showing a keen interest in photography Liz should explore her son’s passion by taking him on trips where he can take pictures of scenery or nature.”