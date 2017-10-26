Elizabeth Hurley Continues to Defy 52 in Stunning New Photos

We may be days away from Halloween, but Elizabeth Hurley is still chasing the sun! The 52-year-old actress is proving that age is just a number with her sultry bikini snaps as of late.

Rise & shine @elizabethhurleybeach @ooreethirah 😘 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Oct 24, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

The English beauty shared several snaps in bikinis from her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, on Instagram Thursday. In one, she shows off her toned arms and sexy curves in a bright blue bikini with wet tousled hair.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Rise and shine,” she captioned the pic, tagging the resort she’s staying at in the Maldives.

In another pic, the mom of one is lounging in a hammock in a white and black striped “Liz Bikini” while dreaming of lunch.

Back in my trusty hammock & wondering what’s for lunch #LizzieBikini @elizabethhurleybeach @ooreethirah #bestvacation (PS lots more beach pics on @elizabethhurleybeach 😉) A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Oct 25, 2017 at 11:08pm PDT

“Back in my trusty hammock & wondering what’s for lunch,” she captioned the pic.

The bikini shows off the Royals actress’ toned, tanned tummy. Despite her killer figure, Hurley says she doesn’t feel pressured to be “skinny.”

“I don’t feel that I need to be skinny, but I feel the need to be active and fit,” she told E! News. “At my age on the beach, probably I should be really be in a long, ankle-length caftan.”

And even though she feels comfortable in front of the camera, she says she wants the opposite for her 15-year-old son, Damian.

“I certainly don’t want a child of mine to be famous,” she told the Daily Telegraph. “It’s the worst thing to be trapped in your house and not be able to leave.”

Up Next: Elizabeth Hurley Emerges From Pool Rocking Tiny Bikini in New Instagram Video

He may not be outright famous just yet, but Damian has already appeared as Prince Hansel von Liechtenstein alongside his mother in her E! series, The Royals.

Hurley says her son doesn’t get embarrassed of his mother like a typical teenager would, but instead has one particular instance he’d rather her not do.

“On the whole Damian’s not embarrassed,” she said. “Most people are embarrassed when their parents sing, or dance, or wear dresses. He loves all that, but he doesn’t like me being too jokey with his teachers.”

“Maybe it’s because we’re talking to teachers but it always makes me laugh because there’s so little one can do as a controlling parent wanting to help your children. You can’t make them sit and learn their biology warnings,” she continued.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @elizabethhurley1