Elizabeth Hurley Basks in ‘Divine’ Summer Sunshine

Elizabeth Hurley certainly knows how to get your attention. In her latest Instagram photo, the 53-year-old went topless to enjoy the summer sunshine.

“Three cheers for a divine English Summer,” she wrote in the caption, alongside four kissing emojis.

The Royals actress also tagged her Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimwear line. She appears to be wearing the Aquarius Bikini Bottoms in toffee color, which sells for $83. The top, which Hurley is not wearing in the photo under that hat, sells for $84.

When Hurley is not posing for her Instagram page, she is attending events and working on movies. On Wednesday night, she attended a ball hosted by Elton John’s AIDS Foundation to mark its 25th anniversary, reports the Daily Mail. Hurley was seen wearing a white dress with a plunging neckline.

“Thank you [Elton John] and [David Furnish] for a wonderful evening of fundraising for [EKAF] at glorious Woodside,” Hurley wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of herself with John and Victoria Beckham.

Hurley has been known for testing the limits of fashion for more than two decades. In 1994, she famously wore a black Versace dress held together by giant safety pins at the premiere for then-boyfriend Hugh Grant’s Four Weddings and a Funeral. In a new Harper’s Bazaar interview, Hurley said she had no idea people would still be talking about that dress. Today, she has come to terms with its importance in fashion history.

“In retrospect, it’s an interesting feeling. A few years ago, I got a lot of calls wondering what I thought of the dress’ 20th birthday. I have to say, I hadn’t known it was the dress’ 20th birthday – that was news to me,” Hurley told Harper’s Bazaar. “I’m delighted a dress I wore might be something someone would think about, but it wasn’t really that big a deal to me at the time.”

Sadly, Hurley could not keep the dress, but she still has many others created by Versace.

Although Hurley and Grant split in 2000, the two are still close friends. In fact, Hurley was the one who broke the news that Grant welcomed his fifth child, and third with now-wife Anna Eberstein, in March. Grant and Eberstein, a TV producer, finally married in May.

“He seems very, very happy,” Hurley told Harper’s of Grant. “He has three children with his wife Anna, who is adorable, and he’s a very happy man.”

As for Hurley, she has a son, Damian, from her relationship with businessman Steve Bing, and was married to Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011.

She recently told The Daily Mail she is too busy to date. “When I’m filming, I don’t go out at all. Not at all. I walk in the door and go straight to bed,” Hurley said.

Photo credit: Instagram/Elizabeth Hurley