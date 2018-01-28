Elizabeth Hurley Proves to Be ‘Ageless’ in Flashback Bikini Photo

Is Elizabeth Hurley capable of aging? Her last Instagram post is making her fans start to doubt it.

The British model and actress posted a picture of herself in a bikini with the hashtag, “throwback” in the caption. This led to a flurry of comments from fans, who were stunned by how close she looked back then to how she does now.

Instagram user Bob Hull wrote, “Ageless. Timeless beauty. You stole my heart several years ago, I would rather you have it than to give it to another. Thank you.” While another user, Mike Koumos, chimed in with “Young lady who bloomed into a gorgeous woman.”

Instagram user Dimis Kqsis commented with “Just one hour ago! Goddess beyond imagination!”

The picture has over 14,000 likes as of Saturday night.

Hurley, who started out her modeling career at age 29, began her acting career in 1988 and gained famed with her role in the Austin Powers series and her scintillating turn as “The Devil” in Bedazzled.

She’s been starring the E! Network drama The Royals since 2015, playing the role of Queen Helena Henstridge.

Hurley was in the news back in November when the show’s writer Audrey Wauchope accused show created Mark Schwahn of sexual harassment from when the two worked together on One Tree Hill. Hurley released a statement expressing her shock over the accusations.

“Upon reading a statement from the ladies of One Tree Hill, a statement from their Royal sisters could not possibly go unwritten,” Hurley wrote. “Despite hearing rumours about his behaviour on One Tree Hill, those of us involved from the early stages went into the filming of the pilot hoping they were just that – rumours. By the time we wrapped this had irrevocably proven not to be the case. It became all too apparent reading their statement earlier this week that the betrayal and anger so many of us had experienced during our time on The Royals is not exclusively ours. And we were angry then, and we are angry now.”

Since then Hurley has been making waves on social media with a series of sexy social media photos of her in various bikinis and bathing suits.