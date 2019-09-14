Eddie Money: ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman Weighs in on Legendary Rocker’s Death

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is sending condolences after news of singer Eddie Money‘s passing. The legendary rocker died Friday at the age of 70 due to complications related to his stage 4 esophageal cancer. The “Two Tickets to Paradise” singer reportedly was forced to halt cancer treatment during a three-month hospitalization with pneumonia, a complication that resulted from cardiacs treatment he underwent earlier this year.

The Dog’s Most Wanted star took to Twitter Friday, shortly after the tragic news broke, sharing his thoughts on the loss of the talented musician.

Fans of the reality star responded to his comments with their surprise, and condolences to the singer’s loved ones.

“Oh wow. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” one Twitter user commented.

“Mr too. He was a fantastic guy!! Had to pleasure of meeting him several times thru out the years,” another user wrote.

Another fan responded: “yes, i’m surprised to hear this sad news. i had no idea. wow, he’s gone.God Bless. sad news again.”

Money’s family broke their silence on the singer’s death in an exclusive statement to PopCulture.com, writing: “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning,” the family statement reads. “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

He was first diagnosed with cancer in fall of 2018, though he did not announce the news of his condition until August in an episode of AXS reality television series, Real Money. He canceled his remaining 2019 tour dates back in July after developing pneumonia following the heart procedure.

“We found out that I had cancer and that it was stage 4 and that it was in my liver and my lymph nodes and a little bit in my stomach,” he said on the show. “It hit me really, really hard.”

“What I don’t want to do is, I don’t want to keep the fact that I have cancer from everybody,” he added. “It’s not honest. I want to be honest with everybody. I want people to know that cancer’s come a long way and not everyone dies from cancer, like they did in the ’50s and ’60s. Am I going to live a long time? Who knows. It’s in God’s hands. But you know what, I’ll take every day I can get. Every day above ground is a good day.”

Money, real name Edward Joseph Mahoney, is known for multiple hits in the ’70s and ’80s including “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Take Me Home Tonight” and “Baby Hold On.”