Eddie Hassell Dead: Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of 'The Kids Are All Right' Star

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting death of actor Eddie Hassell. The Grand Prairie, Texas police department believes suspect D'Jon Antone was attempting to rob Hassell. The actor, who starred in the Oscar-nominated movie The Kids Are All Right and the NBC drama Surface, was 30.

Police and the U.S. Marshal Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested Antone Wednesday for capital murder, reports Entertainment Tonight. He is now being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center on a $500,000 bond. Police believe Hassell was killed in a random robbery attempt. The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office was handed the case. The suspect is not a resident of Grand Prairie. "The motive is still under investigation but detectives can confirm a car was taken from the scene and later recovered," a police spokesman told ET.

Hassell was shot and killed just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 1. His girlfriend, Elizabeth Martin, shared a heartbreaking tribute to him hours after his death. "You were dearer to me than all the bats in all the caves in the world, [Hassell]," she wrote. "I loved you more than the sky in Texas. You made me more mad than anyone I’ve ever met, and I loved every ounce of you for it. Rest In Peace. You’ll always have my heart."

Martin's post became a venue for fans and friends to share their condolences. "So sorry to hear about this unexpected loss- send hugs and love during this sad time," one person wrote. "I'm so sorry-sending you strength and love," another added. "So so sorry Love," one fan wrote. "Sending you healing love. Sending his the same."

The actor was born in Corsicana, Texas, and began acting in 2004. In 2005, he starred in Surface, a short-lived NBC science fiction drama starring Lake Bell, Jay R. Ferguson, and Leighton Meester. He also starred in early episodes of Devious Maids, 'Til Death, and Longmire. Aside from The Kids Are All Right, his movie credits include Jobs, The Family Tree, 2012, Bomb City, and Oh Lucy.

Hassel became an avid surfer after moving to Los Angeles, even posting a photo of himself surfing on Instagram on Sept. 18. "Skateboarding's been a huge part of my life; it also got me cast in commercials," he told Elle in 2013. "I was into horseback riding and rodeos in Texas and when I moved to L.A., I got into skating. I did all my own stunts. I'm into anything with a board: surfing, wakeboarding."