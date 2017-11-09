Second Woman Comes Forward With Sexual Assault Claim About ‘Gossip Girl’s Ed Westwick

Just days after actress Kristina Cohen claimed that Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick raped her, a second woman is coming forward with allegations of the same crime.

On Tuesday, former actress Aurélie Wynn took to Facebook to detail her encounter with Westwick that she claims took place in 2014. She said it was quite similar to the experience that Cohen described.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: LAPD Investigating Sexual Assault Allegations Against Ed Westwick

“In July 2014, I went through a very similar ordeal with Ed Westwick, I was ubered by Ed to the Glendower Estates where he was renting following an invite from a girl friend of mine who was dating his roommate a cast member on Glee, we all hung out until 5am, sun was starting to rise since it was summer so we all decided to get a few hours of shut eye since we all had events and things to do the next day and there are plenty of bedrooms,” she wrote.

“And like Kristina, I said no and he pushed me face down and was powerless under his weight. I was wearing a one piece bathing suit that he ripped, I was in complete shock, I am also very tiny. When it was over I got my cellphone and found that the girl that had invited me had left or got kicked out. I had terrible service in the estate without access to the wifi and had to get another friend to get me an Uber out of there while Ed was passed out.

Wynn claims that she told her then-boyfriend, disgraced Glee actor Mark Salling, about the crime.

“I told the guy I was seeing that I got raped, Mark Salling, and when he found out by who he pretended not to know him, then blamed me for it and broke it off with me. My other friends and people around me told me it was best not to say anything, to not be ‘that girl’ and that no one would believe me and think I was just out trying to get my 10 seconds of fame,” she continued.

More: Actress Alleges ‘Gossip Girl’ Actor Ed Westwick Sexually Assaulted Her

After Cohen claimed that the 30-year-old actor raped her, he took to Twitter to vehemently deny the accusation on November 7. Despite his comments, the LAPD is reportedly investigating the situation.