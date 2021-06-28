Ed Sheeran Surprises Young Boy Who Sang His Songs to Sick Grandfather During Lockdown

✖

Ed Sheeran gave one young boy an incredible surprise after teaming with Heart to astonish a 10-year-old named Rafa. Rafa had spent lockdown performing his favorite Ed Sheehan songs on Zoom for his grandfather, Norman, who was battling cancer. The duo's story touched Heart Breakfast presenters Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, who invited Rafa and Norman into the show's studio to share their story.

"My grandchildren mean so much to me and are a major part of my life," Norman said before Rafa agreed to perform one of his favorite songs by Sheeran. That song was "Thinking Out Loud," and as the 10-year-old sang, Ed Sheeran himself was waiting off stage, finding himself getting emotional before he stepped out to surprise Rafa, who kept singing through his shock as he was joined in song by Sheeran.

Sheeran has been promoting his new song "Bad Habits," which was released this month and was accompanied by a video in which Sheeran plays a vampire enjoying a night out on the town with a supernatural crew. "Feels great to be back with my new single. I wanted the video for 'Bad Habits' to play on the nature of habits in a fantastical way so I decided on vampires," he said in a statement, via Entertainment Tonight. "It was mega fun getting into character except for the heights (that wasn’t so fun). Enjoy x"

The British star is also adjusting to life as a dad after welcoming daughter Lyra with wife Cherry Seaborn in August 2020. "Everyone was like, 'This is the best thing that's going to happen to you.' And there's a certain expectation that comes to it," Sheeran told Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1. "And I think the biggest thing I took away from it was … Well, two things. The relationship that I had with my parents has completely changed from like, it was amazing before, but now it's just like there's this eternal gratefulness and respect of being like, I know what they went through and I'm still kind of like, going through it."

"And also the other thing is no one knows what they're doing. I see people, I'm like, 'Oh my God, that guy's the best dad in the world,'" he continued. "But he started off like me, like not knowing anything. I'm learning day by day. So, I think it's amazing."