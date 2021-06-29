Ed Sheeran Reveals the NSFW Gift He Keeps Giving Courteney Cox

✖

Ed Sheeran apparently has the "bad habit" of pulling hilarious pranks on close friend Couretney Cox. Making a guest appearance on The Late Late Show on Monday, June 28, the 30-year-old "Bad Habits" singer revealed the hilarious years-long prank he has been pulling on Cox ever since she invited him to her Malibu home.

Opening up about his friendship with Cox during a discussion with host James Corden, Sheeran revealed that ever since he and the Friends alum met in 2013 through mutual friends, he has been a frequent guest at her Malibu home whenever he's in town. It was during one of his stays there that Cox told him about her Alexa device and how she "can just order whatever on this." But Cox may now be regretting letting Sheeran in on that tidbit of information after the singer seized the opportunity for a hilarious prank. According to Sheeran, once the actress left the room, he said, "'Alexa, order me a gimp mask,'" though it was not the actress who had the unfortunate task of opening the order.

"Unbeknownst to me, Courteney's assistant found it," Sheeran revealed. "She opened the — she opened the post and she finds this mask, and instantly goes, 'Oh, I don't think I was meant to see that' and leaves it on Courteney's bed. And Couretney comes up and she's like, 'Where did this come from?'"

The prank wasn't just a one-off, though, because Sheeran said he has pulled the same thing several times now. The "Photograph" singer said, "now when I go back there, I order her another gimp mask." Sheeran estimated that Cox now has around 12 gimp masks, which he said he hides "in people's bedrooms. So they'll go in the drawer and find a leather S & M mask." He even revealed that Cox "had two people come and look at her piano to try and buy it, two absolute strangers going into her house that I found out about. So I left a couple of masks on the piano."

Cox and Sheeran have been friends for nearly a decade now. They first met in 2013 aftr being introduced by producer Bill Lawrence and have remained close ever since, with Sheeran even being the one who set Cox up with her current boyfriend, Johnny McDaid. It was just a month ago that the two teamed up to recreate "The Routine," the dance Cox's Friends character Monica and David Schwimmer's Ross performed on Friends. The video shared to Cox’s Instagram account was dubbed as "EPIC" The Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco.