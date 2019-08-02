Echosmith Drummer Graham Sierota Apologizes to Travis Barker’s Daughter, 13, for Instagram Messages

Echosmith drummer Graham Sierota, 20, is apologizing for messages he allegedly sent Travis Barker’s 13-year-old daughter, Alabama. The musician told Page Six that he invited her to his “parents’ big family BBQ along with many other people” and that it “wasn’t until she responded that I realized her age at which point I apologized to her.”

Alabama, who Barker shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, previously shared screenshots of direct messages that Sierota allegedly sent her, including three from September 2016, when shew as 10 and he was 17.

“Hi,” Sierota wrote in the 2016 messages, according to screenshots she posted to her Instagram Stories. “By the way I’m Graham from echo smith and I think ur beautiful.”

The images show that Alabama did not respond at the time.

Sierota allegedly made contact again on July 12 of this year, sending an invitation to the barbecue party.

“Ur like 40,” Alabama wrote, according to the screenshot.

“I just wanted to say i really like ur music and sorry for messaging and I’m 20,” Sierota allegedly wrote back.

“Ok but u understand I’m a child?” Alabama replied.

The Blast reports that Alabama later posted the screenshots. “Hey guys ! So once again I am bringing this to your attention because I’m a 13 year old girl and he is 21 / 20 super creepy,” she wrote in one of the posts.

Barker, 43, spoke out about the messages, too. “When I found out a 20-year-old man was trying to get in touch with my 13-year-old daughter by filling her Instagram messages with party invites and compliments I was disgusted,” the Blink-182 drummer told The Blast. “That’s predatory behavior and there is nothing cool, normal or OK about it at all.”

Sierota apologized amid the controversy. “I’m really sorry and feel very badly about this,” he told Page Six. “I didn’t realize she was a minor and assumed she was my age. I made a careless mistake and this is a big lesson for me. I would like to apologize again to Alabama, her dad, Travis, and her family.”

Late Thursday, Alabama gave an update to her fans saying she forgave Sierota. “Hey guys ! I am posting on behalf of the drummer of Echosmith ! He had dmed me a while back in 2016 and then once again in July saying I was beautiful and invited me to a bbq at his house. He is very sorry about the situation and regretful I forgive him and would like for this all to be over,” she wrote.