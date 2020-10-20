Eagles Guitarist Don Felder Shares Series of Cryptic Quotes Amid Split From 'Inside Edition' Host Diane McInerney

✖

Eagles guitarist Don Felder has shared a series of cryptic quotes on social media, amid his split from Inside Edition host Diane McInerney. The first post in Felder's Instagram Stories featured a picture of the ocean and shoreline with the caption, "If the person you are with is avoidant, disengaged, nontransparent, secretive and FAKE both inside and out, THEN MOVE ON. They will never be able to show you mutuality or the kind of love you want in any way, shape or form."

The second image simply read, "I hope you love yourself enough to recognise the things that you don't like about your life and I hope you find the courage to change them." The third post appears to be from a book, and says, "Let them judge you. They will live with their judgment, and you will live with your truth." Finally, the most recent post features a picture of some palm tress on the beach and reads, "Some people are givers and some people are takers. There are times you can give someone everything and expect nothing in return, but it's still not enough and they want even more.... But you don't have me." Additionally, each post was hashtagged with "GRATEFUL HEART."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Don Felder (@donfeldermusic) on Oct 19, 2020 at 9:00am PDT

According to a report from TMZ, Felder, 73, and McInerney, 49, split in August due to their long-distance relationship. The strain placed on them due to the coronavirus pandemic seems to have made things very complicated, which led to them going their separate ways. However, the outlet also noted that the split was said to be amicable, and that Felder had even sent McInerney three dozen pink roses for her birthday in September. In light of the nature of some of Felder's posts, such as references to being "nontransparent" and "secretive," the split could potentially not be as amicable as previously thought.

Felder and McInerney became engaged in January, after dating for two years. At the time, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE, "Don is so in love with Diane. She fills his heart every day in every way with love and joy. Diane is beyond excited to be engaged to the love of her life. Their friends and family are thrilled for their happiness." At this time, neither Felder nor McInerey appear to have directly commented on their split.