Dylan Redford, James Redford's Son, Shares Sweet Throwback Photos With His Late Father

Robert Redford's 58-year-old son James Redford died Friday following a battle with cancer. In the wake of his death, numerous people have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late documentary filmmaker, including James' son, Dylan.

On Monday morning, Dylan, whom James shared with his wife, Kyle, took to Instagram to share a moving tribute to his father. Posting a gallery of three images from his childhood, Dylan remembered his father as his "best friend, my mentor, my collaborator, and most importantly, my dad." He said that he "might have just been the luckiest son in the world" to have his father in his life.

The post immediately drew a strong response from fans of both James and his father. In one responded, somebody sent "much love and respect to you and your family," adding that Dylan's father "held a special place in my heart." Responding to the post, somebody else said that James "was the luckiest father, clearly. What a beautiful thing to feel and share." Another person commented, "it's really impossible to tell who's the happiest, who's got the most love bliss in these pics. Beautiful. Sending you so much love."

James died Friday from bile-duct cancer in his liver. His past liver disease returned two years ago, and in November, while awaiting a liver transplant, doctors discovered the cancer in his bile-duct. He died at his family's home in Utah, with those closest to him taking to social media to pay their respects.

Announcing his passing, James' wife, Kyle, whom he married in 1988, shared a series of photos with their two children, Dylan and Lena. Writing that the family is "heartbroken," she said that her husband, whom she referred to as "Jamie," "lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed." She said that "as his wife of 32 yrs, I’m most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together. I don’t know what we would've done w/o them over the past [two years]."

James' daughter and Dylan's sister, Lena, also took to social media to mourn her father. On Instagram, she shared a gallery of images and videos of herself and James, writing that despite the pain she is experiencing, she is "able to smile because my dad made me laugh so much."