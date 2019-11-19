‘DWTS’ Alum Sean Spicer Offers Message for James Van Der Beek Following Miscarriage

On last night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, James Van Der Beek announced that he and his wife Kimberly Brook were grieving the loss of their unborn child after falling victim to a miscarriage. Each dancer had to perform twice during the semi-finals, one being a redemption dance while the other being their regular dance for the evening. But during Van Der Beek’s first performance, the audience and judges could tell something was off, considering he’s been a strong dancer the entire season, including the first episode. Before his second performance, he revealed the devastating news, then gave it his all on the dance floor before being eliminated from the popular dance competition. Now, former celebrity dancer Sean Spicer — who was sent home last week — has some sweet words of condolences for the actor and his wife on Van Der Beek’s Instagram post.

“There are no words to properly express the heartfelt sorrow to you, Kimberly and your family. Just know many people are praying for all of you,” Spicer wrote.

Van Der Beek replied with, “Thank you Sean. We’ll take all the prayers you got.”

Van Der Beek has been a top tier dancer on DWTS and many fans were shocked he was the one to go home. It came down to the Dawson’s Creek actor and Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke. As soon as it was announced that Brooke would be advancing into the finals, she immediately asked host Tom Bergeron if she could give up her spot for him but was denied.

Hannah Brown, Lauren Alaina, Kel Mitchell and Brooke are all moving forward into the finals of DWTS.