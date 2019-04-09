Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Mourns Grandparents in Solemn Tribute

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is remembering his late grandparents.

The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that he had taken time out of his schedule to visit his grandparents, High Chief Peter Fanene Leifi Maivia and Ofelia Fuataga Maivia, at the cemetery.

To pay his respects, Johnson revealed that he had placed a shot of tequila and a lei on the gravestone, which reads “ALOFA FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS. Beloved husband & wife, parents & grandparents / The ukulele has ended, but your melody lingers on / For life is not forever, love is.”

“Double shot of tequila for him. Beautiful lei for her,” the actor captioned the photo. So good to spend some alone time with my grandma and grandpa today here in Hawaii. Life is so wildly hectic and unpredictable. But it’s amazing how slowing down to sit and talk with the spirits of your loved ones can recalibrate your soul.”

“Much needed. Heart is full. Love you both and I’ll keep my promise,” he concluded the post.

Maiva was a Samoan-American professional wrestler who died of cancer in 1982, and was later inducted posthumously into the WWE Hall of Fame. Johnson’s grandmother passed away in 2008.

During his trip back to “the islands,” Johnson revealed that he also made a point to visit important places of his past, including his high school and middle school, as well as “all of the places I used to get into trouble.”

The actor frequently takes time to reflect on his past, and oftentimes pays tribute to his late grandparents on social media, writing in 2013 that while his grandfather was “widely considered the toughest man in the history of wrestling,” he was also “the most loving, caring & kind hearted man I have ever known.”

His grandfather had such a large impact on his life that Johnson drew inspiration from him when portraying his character Maui in the Disney animated film Moana.

“a lil’ @Disney gem of a secret, my character Maui was partly inspired by my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia of Samoa,” he wrote on Twitter in October of 2017, just a year after the film was released.