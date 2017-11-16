Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s Latest Photo Has Social Media in Tears

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson often takes time out of his busy movie schedule to bring smiles to children and their families by working with the Make A Wish Foundation. A video of his meeting with one family had his social media followers reaching for boxes of tissues.

On Sunday, Johnson posted footage from a meeting with a teenager's family. Her father, a crisis negotiator named Daniel, told the Fast & Furious actor to continue the good work he does by meeting with families and not to forget how important it is.

"What you do is extremely important for not only the children, but for the humans... society to understand that it comes out of your heart, so it means a lot to our kid," Daniel told Johnson as he teared up. "Keep doing it, don't stop. It's important."

"Thank you. It's the best part of my job," Johnson said.

"Don't stop, don't stop Rock," Daniel said. "It's really important."

"This is a very strong man here who's occupation requires a tough and steady 'hold the line' demeanor (Daniel is a crisis negotiator), but brought to tears when it comes to how satisfying it is to simply make his daughter, Emily happy, who can be seen in the background breaking down when she sees her dad start to cry," Johnson wrote in the caption for the video.

The actor continued, "Meetings like this get emotional, but man they're beautiful. And to me, this'll always be the best part of fame. Thank you Daniel for your kind words. We'll keep doin' it together. All of our babies deserve to be happy and smile."

The Rock's fans got emotional after watching it. "So beautiful got me in tears u are amazing," one person wrote.

"All the technology in the world and yet simple human connection (sometimes unspoken) will always be the most advanced and gratifying. You are one of a kind bro," another wrote.

"We need more Rocks in the world!!!! It would be a much happier place," one fan added.

Johnson has been working with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to meet with children and their families. Last week, he personally delivered three new XBox One consoles to three children with the help of the charity.

Photo: Getty