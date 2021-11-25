Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Gives Veteran His ‘Personal Custom Truck’ in Emotional Surprise

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprised a veteran with the ultimate holiday gift — his own truck. In a heartwarming video, the Red Notice star showed fans how he surprised Navy veteran Oscar Rodriguez after hearing his story. After inviting fans to a special screening of his new Netflix movie — which included free snacks — he said he “also wanted to do something BIG… something MASSIVE…something unforgettable for one fan.”

Johnson, 49, said his “original idea was to give away the Porsche Taycan, that I drive in the movie, Red Notice. So we reached out to Porsche, but they said no. But I still said, yes [winky face emoiji] I’ll do one better. I’ll give away my personal custom truck as the gift. My baby [happy face emoji].”

After learning about the audience members in attendance at the screening, he said was moved by Rodriguez’s story. “Takes care of his 75-year-old mom. Personal trainer. Leader at his church. Provides support and meals for women victimized by domestic violence. Proud & humble Navy veteran. Kind human being. Oscar said it right, just before he drove away ~ it’s just love. That’s all it is, brother. Just love,” he wrote of Rodriguez. “Go enjoy your new truck dude and Merry Christmas to you and your family!!!”

In the video, Johnson gives Rodriguez the card explaining that the truck was now his. Overcome with emotion, the veteran drops to the ground and begins to cry. “What the heck is happening?” he exclaims before giving Johnson a huge hug.

“Your story really moved me because I hear that you’re a personal trainer, you’re always keeping it positive and motivational and optimistic,” Johnson told Rodriguez in front of moviegoers. Rodriguez said, “I’m just speechless. I’m so glad to meet you, I feel so encouraged right now, so uplifted. I’m encouraged by your motivation. I follow you on Instagram, I listen to your words. You inspire me. And yeah, let’s do it. Let’s change the world, one person, at a time.”

After Rodriguez drove off with the new truck Johnson reflected on the moment.”[It was] just an honor for me to give a little bit of joy to someone who deserves a lot more than just my truck,” he said. “And now I can figure out how I’m getting home. Cause I don’t have my ride.”