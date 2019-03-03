Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Gifts His Father Rocky With New Home

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is still helping out his family, as he bought his father a new home last week.

Johnson took to Instagram on Friday to talk to his followers the house he had bought for his dad, Rocky Johnson. The actor said that he had surprised his father by offering to buy him a new home, and they were just getting the process started.

“I just got off the phone with my dad and, man, it was a great call and I just had to share this with you guys really quickly,” Johnson said from the seat of his car. “So about two, three weeks ago I called my dad and I said, ‘Look, you’re probably happy where you’re at but I want to do something for you, I want to buy you a brand new home, wherever you want to live, you can live.’”

“He couldn’t believe it, he was speechless,” he went on. “So he just called me now. It’s a big weekend, he’s gonna go look at properties. He’s a Florida boy, so he’s going to go up to North Florida and look and he goes, ‘I’m so excited. I’m also so nervous.’”

Johnson said his father had trouble articulating his complicated feelings. He had never imagined that someone would buy a house for him, much less that it would be his own son.

“‘The fact that it’s you, it’s my son. I’m so proud of you and I love you so much,’” he said.

Johnson admitted that things had not always been great between his father and him. He revealed that things had even gotten violent between them when he was younger, but he was grateful, looking back.

“You know, my dad used to beat my ass, tough love, and I hated it back then but I’m so grateful for it now,” he said. “It just felt good to kind of give back to the ones who raised you, so love you too, Pop.”

Johnson gave more details in the caption, where he summarized some of his father’s struggles and how he came to be such a tough-love figure.

“He’s a weathered soul and like all weathered souls, there’s often a harsh storied path that got them there,” he wrote. “Well for my pops that path started at 13yrs old when his mom kicked him out of his house on Christmas day and forced him to live on the streets (very true and f–ed up story) so his reality of compassion and love was forged thru pain and toughness.”

Johnson purchased a home for his mother as well back in December. He was named the second highest-paid actor in the world in 2018 by Forbes, and it is clear that he is paying it forward.