Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Just Gifted His Sister-in-Law a Brand New Car for Christmas

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a special Christmas gift for his sister-in-law this year: a brand new car. The actor posted a video on Instagram showing Aja Elan Hashian receiving her new SUV and nearly breaking down in tears. The post had fans loving Johnson more than ever this holiday season.
Johnson was pretty emotional himself in his Christmas clip posted on Thursday morning. He guided Hashian, his wife’s sister, out to the driveway. She seemed to know something was coming as she laughed nervously, hardly able to contain her smile.
“For the best sister-in-law, my sister, I love you so much,” he said. “Merry Christmas.”
Waiting in the driveway was a fresh white SUV with a big red bow on the hood. The rest of the family crowded around to see her reaction, but Hashian just turned and hugged Johnson, sniffling.
Johnson and Hashian are like family, though he only married Lauren this past August. However, the two first met in 2006, and have been together since Johnson’s divorce from his first wife. They have two children together.
"Family is everything," one person wrote.
Many fans were in awe of Johnson’s generosity, and praised him for paying his success forward. In the comments on Instagram, they replied with heart emojis to his heartfelt moment.
“Family is everything,” one person wrote.
“You are the best,” proclaimed another.
“S— bro nice! I’m going to be able to do this one day for my family,” wrote another hopefully.
A few fans grumbled about the post as well, arguing that it was too flashy to put an intimate moment like that up online. Some even argued that the car was a drop in the bucket considering Johnson’s immense wealth. According to a report by Men’s Health, Johnson earned $124 million in 2018 alone.
"I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being. And somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen. Merry Christmas Ma," he wrote at the time.
This is not the first extravagant gift Johnson has used that wealth to buy. He purchased cars for his cousin, his father and his uncle in recent years, and one for his mother back in 2012. Last December, he took it a step further than that, purchasing his mom a house.
“I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being. And somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen. Merry Christmas Ma,” he wrote at the time.