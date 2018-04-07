Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals Daughter Was Hospitalized for Breathing Issue

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s family faced a scary situation on March 3 when his 2-year-old daughter, Jasmine, was hospitalized. He is now shedding some light on the situation.

In a red carpet interview with Extra, the Rampage actor revealed that Jasmine’s hospital visit was due to a breathing problem.

“About three weeks ago in the middle of the night she wound up having like a croupy cough,” Johnson said. “So we experienced that, and then she also had a problem breathing in that moment. It got a little hairy.”

Johnson and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child together, then reacted quickly to ensure their daughter’s safety.

“Called 911. LAFD came so quick and I was very proud of them and very grateful for them, too, by the way,” Johnson wrote.

As for Jasmine’s current condition, the former WWE Superstar said she’s “great …She’s really good.”

Johnson first told fans about the health scare via an Instagram video on March 6, but did not go into detail on the incident.

“This past Saturday night something happened to me and my family that I would never want to happen to any of your guys out there,” Johnson said. “Of course, emergencies do happen. We were up all night in the emergency room, we had something scary that happened to our little baby girl Jasmine — she’s okay now! — thank God.”

He continued, “But I just want to say thank you so much to everybody who was involved, so caring and compassionate and responsive.”

The Fate of the Furious actor also offered some advice to parents if they are ever unfortunate enough to end up in a similar situation.

“To all you mommies and daddies out there, when emergencies like this happen, I just highly recommend that you stay as calm and as focused as possible because our little babies… they pick up on what we’re putting out, especially in times of stress,” he said.

Johnson first met Hushian in 2006 and the two began dating not long after. Jasmine was born in December 2015, and the couple’s second child together, a girl, is expected later this year. Johnson has a 16-year-old daughter, Simone, from his marriage to Dany Garcia.