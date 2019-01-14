Duggar Family Showers Twins Jana and John-David With Love on 29th Birthday

The Duggar family recently showered twins Jana and John-David with love on the sibling’s 29th birthday.

On Jan. 12 the brother and sister duo celebrated their birthday, and their family took to social media to wish them well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy 29th birthday to our first set of twins, John-David and Jana! It has been an absolute joy to be your parents for the past 29 years! We are so thankful for you both and the deep love and commitment you both have for Christ! We can’t wait to see what the next year will bring for your lives and love you both so very much!” Michelle and dad Jim Bob, the twin’s parents, wrote in a message posted to Instagram.

“Happy Birthday [Jana and John-David]! So thankful for you two!

Jana, I love your heart that desires to honor Christ in everything that you do, added Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo. “I don’t know if there is anything you can’t build?! You never cease to amaze me with your skills in gardening, cooking, construction, interior design & music … just to mention a few.

“John, you are equally as talented and are known by many as the John-of-all-trades! From your pilot skills, piano playing, construction skills, mechanical skills, to your ability to fix literally ANYTHING, you are one talented guy!” she continued. “I love you both with all my heart.”

Jana also sent out a message to her brother, writing in an Instagram post, “Happy Birthday, John!!! So grateful to God, He knew just what I needed and that was YOU! You have invested in my life and challenged me to be a better sister and friend. I love the many memories we’ve made together over the years. I love you dearly and am so proud to call you my brother and best friend!”

John’s wife Abbie posted a message on their joint Instagram that read, “Happy birthday to my sweetheart!!! He is such a tender, kind, thoughtful, sweet husband to me, and I am so grateful for his constant companionship!”

Many Counting On fans have also taken to wishing Jana and John “Happy Birthday,” by commenting on the many celebratory posts that have been shared by their loving family members.