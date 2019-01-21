Duchess Kate Middleton Stumped With Cute Question About the Queen by Young Girl

It’s not often a duchess is stumped — after all, those who are part of a royal family are trained to handle just about anything — however, Kate Middleton had to think twice when a little girl asked her what seemed like a trick question.

The Duchess of Cambridge was making pizza with a group of kids during her time at the King Henry’s Walk Garden in London, when one of them asked her a question that she truly couldn’t answer.

“Has the queen ever had pizza?” the child asked.

Middleton replied with, “You know, that’s such a good question. I don’t know.”

“I don’t know. Maybe next time I see her, shall I ask?” she continued.

According to HuffPost, former royal chef to Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana, Darren McGrady, told the media outlet via email that he “never served [Her Majesty] pizza once” in his 11 years of his service to the royal family. On the flip side, he did mention that he served pizza to the staff all the time.

“The Queen didn’t even have it on the menu when we were in Palermo, Sicily on HMY Britannia,” McGrady said. “The chefs had to go ashore after royal dinner to try it. I didn’t start really cooking pizzas until I moved to Kensington Palace.”

The Queen may not have showed her affection for the popular meal, but Prince William and Prince Harry sure did.

“William and Harry would have had it every night if Nanny had let them. They loved it,” McGrady continued.

Pizza may not be the Queens thing, but chocolate biscuit cake sure is.

“Now the chocolate biscuit cake is the only cake that goes back [to the queen] again and again and again every day until it’s gone,” McGrady said.

“She’ll take a small slice every day until eventually there is only one tiny piece,” he continued. “But you have to send that up, she wants to finish the whole of that cake.”

“I use to travel on the train from London to Windsor Castle with the biscuit cake in a tin on my knee. It was half eaten,” he admitted.

The mother of three may have almost eight years as a royal under her belt, but remembering what meals each royal has had isn’t something the palace prepped her for.

“This isn’t something we would give guidance on,” a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said.

Middleton married into the royal family in 2011 after saying “I do” to Prince Harry. Back in April, the couple highlighted their 7th wedding anniversary on Insagram showing a photo of the two on their wedding day, driving off in a blue convertible with a license plate that reads “JU5T WED.”

“Seven years ago today — thank you for all the lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary,” Kensington Palace captioned the photo.