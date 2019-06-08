Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Stirs Social Media With Viral Wink Behind President Trump During State Visit

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall starred in a viral moment during President Donald Trump‘s state visit to the U.K. earlier this week, appearing to wink as Prince Charles led Trump to tea.

Camilla’s wink as Charles leads Donald Trump for tea #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/S2L1hsthsy — George Bowden (@georgebowden) June 3, 2019

On Monday, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited Charles and Camilla at their residence, Clarence House. According to PEOPLE, Camilla was actually winking to a member of her staff before the president, the First Lady, Charles and Camilla had tea behind closed doors.

Still, Twitter users took to the wink immediately.

“Camilla’s wink is all sane people on earth,” Trump critic Scott Dworkin tweeted.

Camilla’s popularity has just gone through the roof. — Natasha Jones (@Redhead_Natasha) June 3, 2019

“And with that one wink, Camilla’s approval rating trebles,” another Twitter user wrote.

“He’s not getting my Royal Doulton with handpainted periwinkles”. — chuck (@46mingo) June 3, 2019

“I know Camilla’s #wink is strictly speaking not quite up there with 60 years of inscrutable Queenness by HMQE2 but I think it will become iconic and connects us to the job they do for us in a funny, mischievous way,” broadcaster Shelagh Fogarty wrote.

“She may not be the queen the world wants, but she seems to be the queen the world needs,” one person wrote.

Although the meeting between Trump and Charles, the future King of England, was supposed to be private, Trump talked about it during an interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain. Trump said the meeting was only scheduled to be 15 minutes, but Charles went on about a cause important to him, climate change.

“He is really into climate change and I think that’s great,” Trump said, reports The Guardian. “What he really wants and what he really feels warmly about is the future. He wants to make sure future generations have climate that is good climate, as opposed to a disaster, and I agree.”

Trump has expressed skepticism of climate change in the past and his administration has rolled back some of the protections President Barack Obama’s administration put in place. Trump also announced plans to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement.

Trump said he told Charles the U.S. has “among the cleanest climates there are based on all statistics,” adding, “And it’s even getting better because I agree with that we want the best water, the cleanest water. It’s crystal clean, has to be crystal clean clear.”

He continued, “China, India, Russia, many other nations, they have not very good air, not very good water, and the sense of pollution. If you go to certain cities … you can’t even breathe, and now that air is going up … They don’t do the responsibility.”

Piers Morgan asked Trump if he now believed the science behind climate change.

“I believe there’s a change in weather, and I think it changes both ways,” Trump replied. “Don’t forget, it used to be called global warming, that wasn’t working, then it was called climate change. Now it’s actually called extreme weather, because with extreme weather you can’t miss.”

