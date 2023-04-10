Drew Barrymore Talks Special Bond With Her Four Cats (Exclusive)

Drew Barrymore loves people, which is why her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, has been a big hit. But as much as she enjoys talking to different types of people, her love for pets is in a class by itself. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively with Barrymore who has teamed up with Tidy Cats to launch a contest called Tidy Care Refresh as well as promoted the new Tidy Care Confort. The 48-year-old actress told PopCulture.com about the bond has with her four cats and how much of an impact they have on her life.

"They're all rescues, so I'm constantly trying to just give them a good quality of life," Barrymore exclusively told PopCulture. "I'm very affectionate with my cats, and the more... I love when they will sleep on my bed and I'll just wake up and I'm a side sleeper, so I have these two big pillows and there'll just be a cat perched on there. When I see them first thing in the morning, it just puts me in the best mood, it's like there's this meditative quality towards seeing animals that just sets your day on the right track. Also, cats are so groovy and independent and so different than dogs. They're set up the way they live, how they function, how they eat, sleep, go to the bathroom, it's completely different. So I'm always trying to just make their lives as good as possible."

(Photo: Tidy Cats)

Barrymore also mentioned that she brought her cats on her show. "Any chance I get to bring one of the pets on, I do," Barrymore explained adding that her dog Lucy also made an appearance on the show but also made an unwanted impact. "Lucy kept crapping in the conference room and got kicked out of the building, and it wasn't ideal," she revealed.

As for Barrymore's partnership with Tidy Cats, she is helping cat owners upgrade their litter boxes. Cat owners can go to TidyCareRefesh.com to tell Tidy Cats why they need a littler box upgrade, and one winner will receive a $5,000 prize to refresh their space.

"I absolutely love my cats and I'm faced with the litter box dilemma just like everybody else," Barrymore stated. "And I think it is really time that we started thinking differently about the way it all functions. Why does it have to look plasticy and why can it not look like furniture? And I think there's a new movement towards that, but it never was that way before. So animals and design and everyday dilemmas is one of my favorite things in design. So this one speaks to me personally because I'm so in it with everybody."