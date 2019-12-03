Drake’s Relationship With Kylie Jenner Reportedly ‘Complicated’ Despite ‘Mutual’ Feelings for Each Other

In October, Kylie Jenner confirmed her split with ex Travis Scott after tweeting that she and Scott’s main priority was their daughter, but just one month later, it was rumored that the young billionaire and rapper Drake were seeing each other. Now, different sources are saying different things, but according to Elle, one in particular is calling their relationship “complicated” for a few different reasons.

“They have known each other and been friends for a very long time, and there has always been a spark there, but their situation is complicated and so is Kylie’s with Travis,” they said.

“Drake and Kylie don’t want to jeopardize their friendship by crossing any major boundaries,” the source added. “Drake doesn’t have any intention of taking on a fatherly role with Stormi, and he wants to have fun with Kylie with no strings attached and continue to have a friendship and be supportive of one another.”

Different outlets have sources revealing different pieces of information. Some say they are strictly friends but have had a thing for one another, while others say they are romantically involved. But according to the new source, they are currently spending time with one another.

“Drake has always had a thing for Kylie and it’s mutual. They hang out here and there and have been more recently than in the past because Kylie is technically single right now, and the two of them live so close to each other.”

Although Jenner and Scott are broken up, they did get together this past weekend to celebrate Thanksgiving with Jenner’s family in Palm Springs. The Kardashians hosted an event at Agua Caliente Casino where the two were spotted walking together.

“They all stuck together at one table before Khloé went over to join her friends for a game,” a source told E!. “Kylie and Travis then got up together and got drinks. They were strolling slowly, watching some of the table games, and were followed by Kylie’s security.”

Even though they were together, it wasn’t like old times, the two seemed to stick to being just friends.

“They seemed very close,” the eyewitness added. “There was no PDA or anything romantic, but they seemed happy to be together. They whispered in each other’s ears a lot and laughed. They were having a good time. They all headed back to Kris’s house for the night.”

It’s still up in the air right now on whether they’ll get back together or not, or if Jenner will start something new with Drake.