Peek Inside Drake's Lavish 18,000-Square Foot Beverly Hills Mansion Rental Valued at $65M
Drake needs a home that is as lavish as his custom-made mansion in Toronto whenever he visits Southern California. When he stopped by last fall, he reportedly rented a $65 million mansion in Beverly Hills, sparking rumors the "Girls Want Girls" rapper was considering moving there. The Beverly Hills mansion he rented is so famous that it even has a name, Elementi. It was designed by Michael Chen, reports TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
The rapper, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, was linked to the Elementi in October 2021. The home has a $65 million asking price and was taken off the market while Drake was rending it, according to Dirt. Sources later told the site that Drake was only staying in the house "briefly" and was not considering moving to the area. When he was there though, he posted several Instagram photos from the jaw-dropping estate.
Shortly before Drake stayed at the Elementi, he released his sixth album, Certified Lover Boy. The album includes the singles "Way 2 Sexy," "Girls Want Girls," and "Knife Talk." It set the record for most Top 10 singles from one album. Certified Lover Boy was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2022 Grammys, but Drake withdrew the nomination. "Way 2 Sexy" was also nominated for Best Rap Performance before his withdrawal. Although Drake won't be at the Grammys, he's still living in style. Scroll on for a look at the Beverly Hills mansion he called home.
Full view of the Elementi
The Elementi covers 18,000 square feet and includes seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. There is a massive great room covered in marble with views of the ocean. There is also a chef's kitchen and butler's pantry that allows food to be prepared far from the main kitchen.prevnext
Incredible views of the ocean from inside
The home's master suite has two walls made of glass so you can see the incredible views at all times. The suite cantilevers over a balcony, and the suite has two bathrooms. Guests can be entertained at the basement, which is designed around a 150-year-old imported Mediterranean olive tree.prevnext
The winding staircase of the great room, decorated with marble and statues
Drake's friends could have a full day of activities at the mansion without ever leaving. There is a gym, office, and home theater. Wine lovers would have access to a 2,000-bottle wine cellar.prevnext
Marble-covered bathrooms
The mansion is located in the Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills. The area is spread out over 400 acres and has attracted celebrities for decades. Elvis Presley and President Richard Nixon had homes there, while Katy Perry, Jennifer Aniston, and Simon Cowell have also lived there.prevnext
Imported tree from the Mediterranean is at the center of the home
When the Elementi was first listed, Homes and Gardens noted that an upscale art collection was included as part of it. There is a Baltasar Lobo sculpture on a marble moat, as well as a George Condo painting worth $2.5 million. The great room's marble details are even inspired by the rhythmic keys of a piano. State-of-the-art Gaggenau appliances are already installed in the kitchen.prevnext
Walk-in closets with space to display clothes
While Drake has access to plenty of luxurious spots to party in the U.S. and Canada, he spent New Year's Eve celebrating on a yacht near St. Barts, reports Page Six. Jake Paul partied with Drake, even sharing a picture of himself with the rapper on Instagram. Leonardo DiCaprio was also seen celebrating the new year in St. Barts.prev