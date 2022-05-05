Peek Inside Drake's Lavish 18,000-Square Foot Beverly Hills Mansion Rental Valued at $65M

Drake needs a home that is as lavish as his custom-made mansion in Toronto whenever he visits Southern California. When he stopped by last fall, he reportedly rented a $65 million mansion in Beverly Hills, sparking rumors the "Girls Want Girls" rapper was considering moving there. The Beverly Hills mansion he rented is so famous that it even has a name, Elementi. It was designed by Michael Chen, reports TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

The rapper, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, was linked to the Elementi in October 2021. The home has a $65 million asking price and was taken off the market while Drake was rending it, according to Dirt. Sources later told the site that Drake was only staying in the house "briefly" and was not considering moving to the area. When he was there though, he posted several Instagram photos from the jaw-dropping estate.

Shortly before Drake stayed at the Elementi, he released his sixth album, Certified Lover Boy. The album includes the singles "Way 2 Sexy," "Girls Want Girls," and "Knife Talk." It set the record for most Top 10 singles from one album. Certified Lover Boy was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2022 Grammys, but Drake withdrew the nomination. "Way 2 Sexy" was also nominated for Best Rap Performance before his withdrawal. Although Drake won't be at the Grammys, he's still living in style. Scroll on for a look at the Beverly Hills mansion he called home.