Drake Hires Extra Security in Midst of Kanye West Feud

Drake is ramping up security at his home in the midst of the drama with rapper Kanye West.

The 32-year-old rapper, who lives in the same Hidden Hills gated community as West and his wife Kim Kardashian, reportedly had extra security outside of his home on Friday amid his feud with West, a source told PEOPLE.

The two have been making headlines ever since the summer, but the latest drama between them began on Thursday when West tweeted over 125 times about Drake, claiming that the “In My Feelings” rapper threatened West’s family, targeted people suffering from mental illness and contacted his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, behind his back.

Drake has not directly addressed West’s accusations. On Thursday, he shared an Instagram Story consisting of several crying-laughing emojis.

The two rappers have been at odds since May when Drake’s rival, Pusha T, released the song “Infrared” off his West-produced album Daytona. On the track, Pusha calls out Drake for allegedly using a ghostwriter.

But West claimed on Thursday that his beef with Drake goes back years. “Since the pool line he’s been tryin to poke at me and f— with me,” West tweeted Thursday, which was a reference to Drake’s lyric from “Summer Sixteen.”

“Now I got house in L.A., now I got a bigger pool than Ye / And look man, Ye’s pool is nice, mine’s just bigger’s what I’m saying,” Drake raps in the song.

But it appears that Drake may not need that extra security after all. West seemingly squashed his beef with Drake, along with rapper Travis Scott, who was pulled into the drama because of his song “Sicko Mode,” which Drake appears on.

“Drake and Trav both love Ye more than anyone and I love those guys back,” West tweeted on Saturday. “We love everyone.”

West also wrote that “it’s all love.” His sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner, who is dating Scott, confirmed that the drama was over on Twitter.

“Everyone is good, moved on, living life,” she wrote. “It’s only positive energy.”

Kardashian defended her husband in the midst of his Drake rant on Friday. “[Drake,] Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake,” she wrote.

“My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know,” she continued. “He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world.”

However, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian “just wants” West “off Twitter” entirely and to move on from the drama.

“Kim doesn’t plan on making another comment about the drama and she asked Kanye to do the same. Clearly he is not doing well again. Kim just wants him off Twitter,” the source said.