The Drake Bell, Josh Peck Feud Explained

When news broke over the weekend that Josh Peck had gotten married and not invited Drake Bell, people were genuinely surprised. Then the situation escalated, and we’re here to try and explain it.

And previously reported by Us Weekly, the whole thing started when Josh Peck got married to Paige O’ Brien on June 17th, and didn’t invite Drake Bell, his former Drake & Josh co-star.

Josh did, however, invite other former co-stars like John Stamos (they starred together on the short-lived FOX sitcom Grandfathered) and Jason Nash, who appeared on Drake & Josh as an extra but was never a featured actor.

Additionally, a source said, “Drake was upset that [Drake & Josh producer] Dan Schneider was there. Because he and Josh were friends years ago, he thought he would have gotten an invite, even though they never talk.”

Feeling slighted, Drake tweeted out, “True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brother.”

He also wrote, “Loyalty is key. ALWAYS remember where you came from.”

All tweets have since been deleted.

Once he heard about the Tweets, Josh reportedly got upset.

Someone close to the situation said that “Josh was really hurt,” by Drake’s tweets, and then added, “They aren’t close anymore and Josh had a very small wedding.”

This brings us closer to the real reason why it seems Josh left Drake off of the invite list.

Allegedly, the two haven’t had a close relationship in a long time, and it’s even said that they haven’t spoken personally in years.

Per an inside source, “At Josh’s wedding this weekend some guests were asking Josh Peck where Drake was. Josh told everyone that he and Drake hadn’t spoken in years. They would tweet each other back on social media a couple times a year, but never actually spoke.”

Essentially, it sounds like this whole feud boils down to Josh and Drake simply having different perspectives on the state of their friendship.