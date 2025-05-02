Japanese actress Yoko Kawanami has died. She was 67.

Kawanami passed away on March 17, although her death was kept private and only recently announced. Her talent agency, Aoni Production, announced she died due to complications from peritoneal metastasis, a condition where cancer cells spread to the lining of the abdominal cavity.

Kawanami was born on April 22, 1957, in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. She is best known for her voice acting roles in the Dragon Ball series.

In Dragon Ball, she first played Ranfan, the purple-haired fighter from the 21st World Martial Arts Tournament. Later on, she took over the role of Bulma’s mom in Dragon Ball Z from season 6 onward, and continued to play the role in all of Dragon Ball Z Kai.

The actress has had plenty of other voice work in anime, including Mobile Suit Gundam, Fist of the North Star, City Hunter, One Piece, Sailor Moon, Ogre Slayer, Powerpuff Girls Z, Detective Conan (Case Closed), God Mars, Marmalade Boy, God Mars, Fang of the Sun Dougram, and lots more.

“Yoko Kawanami (67 years old), an employee of our company, had been undergoing medical treatment for some time and passed away on March 18, 2025, after being treated for peritoneal metastasis for which no medication was effective,” said Aoni Production in a statement. “We want to express our deepest gratitude for the kindness shown to us during his lifetime and to inform you of his passing. Furthermore, the wake and funeral were held only for close relatives, in accordance with the wishes of the family. We ask for your understanding of the late notice.”

Naoko Matsui, who voiced characters in some of the same shows as Kawanami, like Detective Conan and Gundam, shared a tribute to the actress on Twitter/X.

“She is a very kind and generous senior with a warm heart. I can now clearly hear her unique, soft, and sexy voice. We went to the ‘Mister Ajikko’ drinking party and went on a yacht together. I can picture her bright, beautiful smile. Thank you, Yoko Kawanami. May your soul rest in peace,” the actress wrote.